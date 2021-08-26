Adams Central 10, Ord 0
Auburn 13, Cass 1
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Benson 0
Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 5, Beatrice 3
Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2
Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 1
Columbus Lakeview 10, Centennial 1
Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1
Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2
Elkhorn 10, York 2
Fairbury 15, Ord 1
Falls City 18, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Fort Calhoun 15, Syracuse 7
Freeman 4, Weeping Water 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Highway 91 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Central City 2
Kearney Catholic 12, Hershey 0
Kearney Catholic 14, Hershey 2
Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Pius X 12, Grand Island 11
Lincoln Pius X 7, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4
Millard South 10, Bellevue West 4
North Platte 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 3
Northwest 11, Lexington 1
O'Neill 7, Ponca 3
Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 12, McCook 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, McCook 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, North Platte 7 (Extra Innings)
Pierce 17, North Bend Central 7
Polk County 16, Schuyler 1
Polk County 5, Boone Central 3
Ralston 6, Plattsmouth 3
Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0