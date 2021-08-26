Area softball scores

Adams Central 10, Ord 0

Auburn 13, Cass 1

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Benson 0

Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Bennington 5, Beatrice 3

Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2

Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 1

Columbus Lakeview 10, Centennial 1

Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1

Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2

Elkhorn 10, York 2

Fairbury 15, Ord 1

Falls City 18, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Fort Calhoun 15, Syracuse 7

Freeman 4, Weeping Water 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Highway 91 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Central City 2

Kearney Catholic 12, Hershey 0

Kearney Catholic 14, Hershey 2

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Pius X 12, Grand Island 11

Lincoln Pius X 7, Grand Island 6

Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4

Millard South 10, Bellevue West 4

North Platte 8, Omaha Gross Catholic 3

Northwest 11, Lexington 1

O'Neill 7, Ponca 3

Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, McCook 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, McCook 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, North Platte 7 (Extra Innings)

Pierce 17, North Bend Central 7

Polk County 16, Schuyler 1

Polk County 5, Boone Central 3

Ralston 6, Plattsmouth 3

Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

