Ashland-Greenwood 8, Freeman 5

Beatrice 7, Bennington 6

Blair 6, Malcolm 2

Blair 8, NEN 0

Cass 7, Auburn 6

Columbus Lakeview 11, Centennial 1

Elkhorn 12, DC West 1

Elkhorn South 5, Millard West 4

Fort Calhoun 15, Syracuse 3

Gothenburg 4, Cozad 1

Grand Island 6, Lincoln Pius X 5

Gretna 6, Millard South 0

HAC 11, Ord 0

HAC 9, Fairbury 5

Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Central City 2

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 4

Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 0

Norfolk 9, Lincoln Southeast 0

Norris 15, Lincoln Northwest 2

North Platte 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Northwest 13, Lexington 0

O'Neill 6, Ponca 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 13, Arlington 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 16, McCook 2

Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5

Ord 14, Fairbury 7

Papillion-LaVista 5, Omaha Marian 2

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Burke 0

Polk County 8, Boone Central 4

Ralston 10, Plattsmouth 2

Scottsbluff 19, Gering 1

St. Paul 20, Minden 0

Yutan/Mead 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0