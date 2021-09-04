Aquinas Catholic 8, GICC 2

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4

Auburn 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Auburn 9, Raymond Central 2

Bennington 12, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Bennington 7, South Sioux City 0

Bishop Neumann 6, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4

Bishop Neumann 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 6

Blair 10, Raymond Central 2

Columbus 7, Kearney 2

DC West/Concordia 13, Cass 10

Duchesne/Roncalli 10, South Sioux City 8

Elkhorn 11, Hastings 10

Elkhorn 5, Ralston 1

Elkhorn North 10, Centennial 2

Elkhorn North 6, FCEMF 2

Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

FCEMF 6, Milford 2

Fairbury 9, Centennial 4

Gering 7, Gothenburg 5

Gothenburg 5, Alliance 2

Grand Island 14, Bellevue West 6

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, GICC 4

Hastings 14, Ralston 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, Aquinas Catholic 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Omaha Gross Catholic 4

Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln Southwest 5, Millard West 0

Malcolm 10, FCEMF 1

Malcolm 6, Fairbury 2

McCook 8, Gothenburg 0

Milford 8, Centennial 4

Millard North 10, Millard South 1

North Platte 11, Holdrege 1

North Platte 7, Gering 1

North Platte 7, McCook 0

Northwest 12, Milford 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, Aquinas Catholic 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4

Omaha Marian 11, Kearney 2

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 6, Norfolk 2

Omaha Mercy 8, Auburn 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Gretna 3

Papillion-LaVista 10, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Ponca 12, Lincoln High 4

Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 0

Scottsbluff 12, Fairbury 3

Wahoo 7, Waverly 4

Wahoo 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Waverly 8, Crete 4

Weeping Water 11, Syracuse 5

Weeping Water 8, Falls City 5

