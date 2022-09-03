Alliance 17, Bayard 1

Aquinas Catholic 9, GICC 4

Ashland-Greenwood 6, Crete 2

Auburn 22, Syracuse 8

Bellevue East 4, Omaha Burke 3

Bennington 13, South Sioux City 0

Bishop Neumann 16, Omaha Gross Catholic 4

Bishop Neumann 3, Omaha Mercy 1

Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Blair 10, Falls City 0

Blair 9, Nebraska City 2

CCV 5, Polk County 4

CCV 6, Pierce 2

Columbus 11, Kearney 6

DC West 9, Cass 1

Elkhorn 12, Hastings 9

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2

Elkhorn North 12, Fairbury 0

Elkhorn South 2, Millard South 1

FCEMF 16, Centennial 5

Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 9

Falls City 17, Syracuse 3

Fremont 13, Lincoln Northeast 5

Fremont 5, Norfolk 4

GICC 11, Aquinas Catholic 3

Gering 14, Alliance 1

Gering 5, Gothenburg 4

Gothenburg 15, Bayard 0

Gothenburg 4, Chadron 0

Gretna 3, Millard North 0

Gretna 3, Millard South 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6, GICC 3

Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Omaha Mercy 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Aquinas Catholic 5

Kearney 7, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Pius X 14, Bellevue West 2

Malcolm 10, FCEMF 2

McCook 10, Alliance 2

Milford 4, Centennial 3

Milford 9, Fairbury 1

Millard North 5, Elkhorn South 2

Millard West 15, Bellevue West 1

Nebraska City 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

North Platte 12, Gering 0

North Platte 4, McCook 0

North Platte 6, Chadron 4

Northwest 11, FCEMF 6

Northwest 7, Milford 0

Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 0

Omaha Marian 12, Kearney 0

Omaha Marian 8, Fremont 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Omaha Westview 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Grand Island 6

Papillion-LaVista 8, Lincoln Pius X 4

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Burke 1

Polk County 3, Pierce 2

Ponca 13, Lincoln High 9

Southern/Diller-Odell 1, Raymond Central 0

Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Falls City 3

Syracuse 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Wahoo 10, Crete 0

Wahoo 11, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Wahoo 7, Waverly 1

Waverly 11, Crete 2

Waverly 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Tags

In other news