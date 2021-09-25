Adams Central 11, Cozad 1

Adams Central 14, Ord 1

Adams Central 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 3

Aquinas Catholic 11, Minden 1

Aquinas Catholic 14, Central City 13

Arlington 10, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

Ashland-Greenwood 3, Yutan/Mead 1

Auburn 11, Weeping Water 6

Auburn 13, Falls City 4

Beatrice 12, Platteview 0

Beatrice 7, Wahoo 3

Beatrice 9, Nebraska City 3

Bennington 3, Millard South 1

Bishop Neumann 10, Elkhorn North 6

Bishop Neumann 12, Aurora 0

Bishop Neumann 14, Crete 4

Blue River 9, Milford 4

Blue River 9, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Cass 14, Syracuse 2

Central City 1, Schuyler 0

Columbus 5, Bellevue East 3

Columbus Lakeview 10, Aquinas Catholic 0

Columbus Lakeview 10, Minden 1

Columbus Lakeview 6, O'Neill 1

Cozad 8, Gering 7

Duchesne/Roncalli 13, Omaha Northwest 2

Duchesne/Roncalli 4, Lincoln High 3

FCEMF 8, Blue River 5

Fairbury 15, FCEMF 4

Gering 7, Ord 5

Gothenburg 2, St. Paul 0

Gothenburg 4, Southern Valley/Alma 2

Hastings 8, Northwest 3

Hastings 9, Bennington 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Kearney Catholic 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Wayne 9

Highway 91 11, North Bend Central 5

Highway 91 6, Tekamah-Herman 2

Kearney 5, Bellevue East 3

Kearney 7, Lincoln Northeast 5

Kearney 8, Columbus 0

Kearney Catholic 10, Cozad 6

Kearney Catholic 10, Polk County 3

Lincoln Northeast 6, Bellevue East 2

Lincoln Southeast 4, McCook 3

Lincoln Southwest 17, Omaha Marian 2

Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln Pius X 2

Lincoln Southwest 9, Elkhorn 2

Malcolm 7, Auburn 6

Milford 7, Centennial 0

Millard South 8, Hastings 6

NEN 11, Highway 91 2

NEN 13, Twin River 4

NEN 13, West Point-Beemer 0

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4

Norfolk 7, McCook 0

Northwest 4, Bennington 1

Northwest 5, Millard South 0

O'Neill 4, Central City 1

O'Neill 7, Schuyler 0

Omaha Marian 9, Elkhorn 2

Omaha Marian 9, Lincoln Pius X 5

Omaha Northwest 6, Lincoln High 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Grand Island 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Fremont 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Lincoln North Star 2

Papillion-LaVista 13, Millard West 4

Polk County 16, Ord 6

Ralston 12, Nebraska City 2

Ralston 4, Plattsmouth 2

Raymond Central 7, Arlington 3

Raymond Central 8, DC West/Concordia 2

Scottsbluff 10, Gothenburg 1

Scottsbluff 10, St. Paul 0

Scottsbluff 11, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Tekamah-Herman 8, North Bend Central 7

Tekamah-Herman 8, Twin River 2

Twin River 17, West Point-Beemer 4

Wahoo 5, Ralston 4

Wayne 17, Gering 14

Wayne 5, Polk County 4

Wilber-Clatonia 8, Centennial 5

Yutan/Mead 12, Cass 0

Yutan/Mead 7, Raymond Central 0

