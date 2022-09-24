Aquinas Catholic 12, Minden 1
Aquinas Catholic 5, Columbus Lakeview 4
Arlington 8, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Cass 2
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Arlington 4
Auburn 6, Falls City 3
Beatrice 14, Platteview 1
Beatrice 2, Wahoo 0
Beatrice 8, Malcolm 3
Bellevue East 11, Lincoln Southeast 8
Bellevue East 2, Norris 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Elkhorn North 0
Bishop Neumann 13, Aurora 0
Blair 12, Kearney 2
Blair 8, Lincoln North Star 5
Blair 8, Lincoln Northeast 3
Blue River 12, FCEMF 4
Central City 10, Hershey 0
Central City 6, O'Neill 0
Central City 7, Aquinas Catholic 6
Columbus Lakeview 11, O'Neill 1
Columbus Lakeview 13, Minden 0
Cozad 14, Kearney Catholic 6
Cozad 14, Ord 6
Crete 4, Aurora 3
Elkhorn 6, Columbus 4
FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2
FCEMF 7, Fairbury 6
Fairbury 10, Centennial 4
Falls City 2, Freeman 1
Fremont 10, Lincoln Pius X 0
Fremont 6, McCook 3
Gering 8, Cozad 4
Gothenburg 3, St. Paul 1
Gothenburg 5, Scottsbluff 3
Gothenburg 5, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Gretna 6, Papillion-LaVista 1
HAC 9, Ord 3
Hastings 8, Crete 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Ord 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Wayne 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Gering 6
Kearney Catholic 12, HAC 11
Lincoln East 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 5
Lincoln High 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln High 16, Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Pius X 11, McCook 3
Lincoln Southwest 11, Elkhorn 5
Milford 12, Fairbury 0
Milford 18, Blue River 10
NEN 13, Highway 91 1
NEN 6, Twin River 3
NEN 8, North Bend Central 0
Norfolk 9, Elkhorn 2
Norris 9, Lincoln Southeast 5
Northwest 6, Bishop Neumann 0
O'Neill 13, Hershey 1
Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 0
Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Pius X 1
Omaha Marian 4, McCook 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 14, Lincoln High 4
Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 15, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, North Platte 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Grand Island 4
Papillion-LaVista 5, Elkhorn South 3
Polk County 10, HAC 2
Scottsbluff 5, St. Paul 4
St. Paul 15, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Syracuse 8, Raymond Central 6
Wayne 8, Polk County 5
Wayne 9, Kearney Catholic 5
Yutan/Mead 11, Syracuse 0
Yutan/Mead 3, Ashland-Greenwood 2