Aquinas Catholic 10, Hastings St. Cecilia 8
Aquinas Catholic 5, GICC 4
Ashland-Greenwood 4, Wahoo 3
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Crete 4
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Waverly 2
Auburn 10, Falls City 0
Auburn 5, Plattsmouth 3
Bishop Neumann 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Bishop Neumann 14, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
Bishop Neumann 9, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2
Boone Central 16, Pierce 7
CCV 6, Pierce 3
Centennial 10, Fairbury 9
Central City 11, Kearney Catholic 1
Central City 4, Aurora 0
Central City 5, Scottsbluff 3
Columbus 8, Omaha Marian 5
DC West 11, Cass 3
Elkhorn 11, Norris 4
Elkhorn North 10, Centennial 0
Elkhorn North 15, Milford 2
Elkhorn South 14, Grand Island 1
FCEMF 10, Centennial 9
Falls City 17, Omaha Buena Vista 8
Freeman 9, Fairbury 1
GICC 6, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3
GICC 7, Omaha Gross Catholic 6
Gering 3, McCook 1
Gering 7, Alliance 3
Gretna 4, Blue Springs South, MO 3
Gretna 6, Blair 1
Gretna East 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Hastings 11, Norris 1
Hastings 8, Elkhorn 4
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
Kearney 17, Northwest 8
Kearney 6, Bellevue East 3
Kearney 6, Bellevue West 0
Lincoln Northwest 5, Fairbury 4
Lincoln Southeast 7, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 3
McCook 3, Gothenburg 2
McCook 5, Alliance 3
Milford 4, Malcolm 3
Milford 7, FCEMF 3
Millard West 5, Lincoln Southwest 4
Nebraska City 19, Falls City 1
Nebraska City 7, Raymond Central 6
Norfolk 6, Fremont 0
Norfolk 8, Omaha Marian 2
Norfolk 9, Columbus 1
North Platte 1, Gering 0
North Platte 8, Gothenburg 0
Omaha Burke 12, Omaha Westview 1
Omaha Gross Catholic 6, Aquinas Catholic 2
Omaha Marian 2, Fremont 1
Omaha Mercy 15, Tekamah-Herman 0
Papillion-LaVista 7, Gretna 5
Plattsmouth 13, Syracuse 1
Plattsmouth 19, Raymond Central 5
Polk County 13, Pierce 1
Polk County 5, CCV 2
Ralston 11, Platteview 0
Raymond Central 16, Omaha Buena Vista 4
Silo, OK 4, Elkhorn South 3
Silo, OK 5, Millard West 1
Silo, OK 9, Millard South 1
Southern/Diller-Odell 10, Auburn 5
Southern/Diller-Odell 12, Syracuse 0
Syracuse 20, Omaha Buena Vista 5
Twin River 6, NEN 0