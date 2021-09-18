Alliance 13, Lexington 5
Aquinas Catholic 10, Polk County 0
Aquinas Catholic 4, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
Arlington 6, Centennial 4
Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7
Bellevue East 9, Omaha Burke 6
Bellevue West 6, Grand Island 3
Blue River 10, Milford 8
Centennial 15, Cass 4
Central City 14, South Sioux City 6
Central City 6, O'Neill 5
Chadron 16, Lexington 15
Columbus 10, Elkhorn 3
Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7
Columbus Lakeview 9, Tekamah-Herman 1
Cozad 10, Chadron 2
Cozad 7, Alliance 0
DC West/Concordia 8, Cass 0
Elkhorn 10, Beatrice 1
Elkhorn 7, Norfolk 1
Elkhorn North 10, Falls City 8
Falls City 11, Plattsmouth 0
Falls City 15, Fort Calhoun 3
Fort Calhoun 14, Omaha Benson 0
Gering 15, Chadron 14
Gothenburg 11, Boone Central 7
Gothenburg 3, Southern Valley/Alma 2
Grand Island 7, Omaha Westside 6
Hastings 11, McCook 0
Hastings 11, Norris 0
Kearney Catholic 9, Lexington 4
Lincoln East 5, Elkhorn South 3
Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard South 1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Blue River 7
McCook 12, Platteview 0
Milford 19, Schuyler 1
Millard North 5, Kearney 4
Millard West 10, Bellevue East 6
Millard West 7, Papillion-LaVista 6
NEN 3, Gothenburg 0
Norfolk 3, Columbus 0
Norris 10, York 4
Norris 13, Lincoln Pius X 4
North Bend Central 16, Centennial 15
North Platte 10, Ralston 2
North Platte 14, Kearney Catholic 0
North Platte 16, Alliance 1
Northwest 10, Aurora 0
Northwest 10, CCV 0
Northwest 14, Scottsbluff 8
O'Neill 10, Pierce 1
O'Neill 15, Ord 3
Omaha Marian 12, Elkhorn South 0
Omaha North 13, Fort Calhoun 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Hastings 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, Platteview 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Lincoln Pius X 2
Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue West 1
Ord 12, South Sioux City 7
Ponca 5, Ord 3
Ralston 1, Cozad 0
Raymond Central 10, Cass 2
South Sioux City 15, West Point-Beemer 3
Weeping Water 21, Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Weeping Water 7, Wilber-Clatonia 4
York 6, McCook 2
York 8, Seward 6
Yutan/Mead 4, Aquinas Catholic 0