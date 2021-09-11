Adams Central 10, McCook 2

Adams Central 11, Holdrege 3

Arlington 6, Milford 5

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 1

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2

Bennington 3, Norris 2

Bennington 8, Elkhorn 0

Bennington 8, Waverly 1

Bishop Neumann 10, Omaha Mercy 2

Bishop Neumann 11, Wayne 1

Bishop Neumann 13, South Sioux City 0

Columbus Lakeview 10, Ponca 2

Columbus Lakeview 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Cozad 11, Ord 0

Cozad 4, FCEMF 3

Crete 9, Hastings St. Cecilia 4

DC West/Concordia 7, Milford 1

Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9

Elkhorn 15, Blair 2

Elkhorn 7, Elkhorn North 6

FCEMF 10, Minden 3

Falls City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Falls City 7, Auburn 6

Freeman 5, Auburn 4

Freeman 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

GICC 11, Hastings St. Cecilia 9

GICC 8, Crete 3

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, York 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Ponca 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Twin River 2

Hastings 14, Holdrege 0

Hastings 17, Adams Central 3

Hastings 9, McCook 1

Holdrege 6, McCook 2

Kearney Catholic 3, Cozad 2

Kearney Catholic 8, Lexington 1

Lexington 12, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Lexington 6, FCEMF 5

Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0

Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1

Nebraska City 4, Falls City 0

Nebraska City 5, Freeman 1

Norris 11, Waverly 0

Norris 4, Blair 3

North Bend Central 4, Plattsmouth 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 16, Fairbury 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Ralston 3

Ord 8, Minden 5

Plattsmouth 10, Platteview 0

Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 12

Ponca 9, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5

Ralston 10, Fairbury 5

Ralston 4, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Raymond Central 13, Tekamah-Herman 3

Seward 1, Crete 0

Seward 11, Hastings St. Cecilia 10

Seward 9, GICC 7

South Sioux City 15, Blue River 13

St. Paul 12, Ord 7

Twin River 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9

Waverly 7, Elkhorn North 2

Wayne 10, Platteview 0

Wayne 13, North Bend Central 1

York 8, Columbus Lakeview 4

