Auburn 4, Yutan/Mead 2

Auburn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Bishop Neumann 8, Aquinas Catholic 2

CCV 15, Twin River 3

Centennial 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8

Columbus 11, Lincoln High 3

Duchesne/Roncalli 11, South Sioux City 2

Elkhorn North 10, Twin River 3

Grand Island 3, Columbus 2

Gretna 11, North Platte 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5, Boone Central 3

Highway 91 16, West Point-Beemer 1

Kearney 11, Lincoln High 9

Kearney 4, Grand Island 2

Lincoln North Star 4, Grand Island 2

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4

Lincoln Southwest 12, Lincoln Pius X 6

Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln East 7

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2

Malcolm 14, Aquinas Catholic 4

Malcolm 8, Bishop Neumann 4

Millard South 10, Papillion-LaVista South 5

NEN 14, Fort Calhoun 0

NEN 8, Highway 91 7

Norfolk 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norfolk 16, Lincoln Southeast 3

North Platte 5, Omaha Burke 0

O'Neill 16, Pierce 8

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, Omaha Mercy 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Tekamah-Herman 9, Centennial 8

Wayne 13, O'Neill 3

Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2

