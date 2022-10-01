Auburn 15, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Bishop Neumann 12, Lincoln Northwest 0

Bishop Neumann 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Bishop Neumann 8, Malcolm 0

Centennial 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 8

Columbus 11, Lincoln High 6

Columbus 4, Fremont 3

Fremont 3, Kearney 0

Fremont 4, Lincoln Northeast 3

Gretna 3, North Platte 2

Kearney 6, Lincoln North Star 4

Kearney 6, Lincoln Pius X 5

Lincoln East 5, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Pius X 11, Grand Island 5

Lincoln Pius X 11, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Kearney 0

Malcolm 13, Lincoln Northwest 0

Malcolm 7, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Millard South 10, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Norfolk 9, Columbus 4

Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 14, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Mercy 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Mercy 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 6, Omaha Gross Catholic 5

Pierce 4, O'Neill 3

South Sioux City 9, Omaha Skutt Catholic 8

Tekamah-Herman 7, Centennial 1

Tags

In other news