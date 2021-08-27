Adams Central 9, Alliance 3
Aquinas Catholic 12, West Point-Beemer 0
Arlington 10, Tekamah-Herman 0
Arlington 8, Ponca 3
Ashland-Greenwood 16, Omaha Mercy 0
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bellevue West 6
Auburn 11, Plattsmouth 5
Auburn 16, Syracuse 1
Aurora 15, GICC 6
Beatrice 10, Kearney 0
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Bennington 15, Central City 2
Bennington 9, Seward 1
Bishop Neumann 12, Tekamah-Herman 0
Bishop Neumann 19, West Point-Beemer 0
Bishop Neumann 3, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
Blair 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Blair 17, Cozad 6
Blue River 12, Pierce 4
Centennial 14, Platteview 10
Central City 11, Platteview 4
Cozad 2, Omaha Westside 1
Cozad 8, Fremont 7
DC West/Concordia 6, Ralston 4
Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Northeast 3
Elkhorn 5, Omaha Gross Catholic 4
Elkhorn 9, Columbus 2
Elkhorn South 8, Norris 2
FCEMF 19, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Freeman 1, Nebraska City 0
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5
Fremont 11, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Fremont 7, Blair 0
GICC 13, Centennial 5
GICC 8, Central City 6
Gering 12, Holyoke, CO 0
Grand Island 5, Lincoln North Star 3
Gretna 12, North Platte 4
Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3
Gretna 9, Grand Island 5
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1, Aquinas Catholic 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5, Arlington 3
Hastings 4, Norfolk 2
Hastings 6, Lincoln Southwest 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, York 5
Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Ralston 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, DC West/Concordia 2
Highway 91 14, Blue River 1
Highway 91 7, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4
Highway 91 7, O'Neill 0
Holdrege 9, Minden 1
Kearney 6, Lincoln Southeast 5
Kearney Catholic 10, Holdrege 9
Kearney Catholic 15, Adams Central 8
Kearney Catholic 7, McCook 2
Lexington 9, Alliance 7
Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1
Lincoln Pius X 11, Elkhorn South 3
Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Boone Central 6
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, NEN 6
McCook 10, Lexington 0
McCook 9, Minden 5
NEN 7, Blue River 0
Nebraska City 11, Syracuse 2
Norfolk 6, Malcolm 3
North Platte 12, Lincoln North Star 0
North Platte 6, Grand Island 1
Northwest 4, Elkhorn South 0
O'Neill 12, Pierce 1
O'Neill 8, Boone Central 3
Omaha Marian 7, Millard North 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Kearney 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Beatrice 1
Omaha Westside 7, Bellevue West 3
Papillion-LaVista 14, Papillion-LaVista South 3
Papillion-LaVista 8, Millard West 3
Plattsmouth 7, Cass 1
Ponca 15, South Sioux City 2
Ponca 4, Aquinas Catholic 3
Ralston 8, York 7
Raymond Central 14, FCEMF 4
Raymond Central 16, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Scottsbluff 21, Chase County 0
Seward 11, Centennial 1
South Sioux City 17, West Point-Beemer 3
St. Paul 16, Lexington 6
Syracuse 6, Cass 4
Tekamah-Herman 6, South Sioux City 4
Twin River 11, FCEMF 9
Twin River 14, Raymond Central 5
Wahoo 12, Cass 1
Wahoo 9, Freeman 2
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 0
Waverly 16, Omaha Burke 5
Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5