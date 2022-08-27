Alliance 8, Lexington 3

Aquinas Catholic 10, South Sioux City 0

Aquinas Catholic 6, Tekamah-Herman 2

Arlington 13, South Sioux City 4

Ashland-Greenwood 7, Fremont 5

Auburn 16, Syracuse 11

Auburn 8, Cass 3

Aurora 13, Fairbury 6

Aurora 6, Centennial 4

Beatrice 16, Elkhorn North 10

Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 4

Bellevue West 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2

Bennington 10, Platteview 0

Bishop Neumann 13, Arlington 3

Bishop Neumann 14, Cuming County 0

Bishop Neumann 16, Aquinas Catholic 3

Blair 6, Omaha Westside 2

Blair 7, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Blair 9, Malcolm 1

Cass 5, Plattsmouth 0

Centennial 20, Platteview 7

Central City 7, Aurora 1

Cozad 4, Malcolm 2

Elkhorn South 3, North Platte 0

Elkhorn South 8, Columbus 4

FCEMF 10, Raymond Central 0

FCEMF 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Fairbury 12, Platteview 2

Falls City 12, Auburn 1

Falls City 9, Freeman 1

Freeman 8, Cass 5

GICC 8, Bennington 5

GICC 9, Fairbury 2

Gretna 1, Columbus 0

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 9, North Platte 0

Lexington 5, McCook 4

Lincoln Pius X 5, Kearney 1

Lincoln Southwest 2, Waverly 0

McCook 10, Kearney Catholic 9

Millard North 15, Lincoln Southeast 1

Millard North 8, Hastings 0

Millard North 8, Northwest 4

Millard South 12, Beatrice 2

Millard South 9, Elkhorn North 5

Millard South 9, Lincoln North Star 2

Millard West 12, Kearney 0

Millard West 2, Norfolk 1

NEN 11, O'Neill 1

Norfolk 10, Kearney 2

North Platte 3, Columbus 2

O'Neill 11, Pierce 0

O'Neill 8, Boone Central 4

Omaha Burke 6, Omaha Westview 2

Omaha Mercy 1, Fremont 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Bellevue West 2

Omaha Mercy 5, Cozad 1

Omaha Westside 4, Fremont 3

Omaha Westside 6, Cozad 2

Ralston 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 1

Seward 10, GICC 5

Seward 13, Centennial 0

South Sioux City 8, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7

St. Paul 12, McCook 3

St. Paul 7, Minden 4

St. Paul 9, Alliance 2

Syracuse 8, Plattsmouth 6

Twin River 12, Raymond Central 0

Twin River 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Wahoo 10, Syracuse 0

Wahoo 8, Falls City 0

York 5, Ralston 4