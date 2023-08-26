Aquinas Catholic 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Aquinas Catholic 4, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
Arlington 8, Tekamah-Herman 6
Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fremont 2
Ashland-Greenwood 6, Omaha Westside 5
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Cozad 0
Aurora 12, GICC 6
Bennington 10, Aurora 3
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Bishop Neumann 15, Cuming County 3
Bishop Neumann 5, Ponca 1
Bishop Neumann 7, Aquinas Catholic 4
Blair 12, Omaha Mercy 0
Blair 13, Cozad 1
Blair 8, Omaha Westside 0
Centennial 7, GICC 2
Central City 13, Centennial 2
Cozad 6, Bellevue West 2
DC West 3, Ralston 2
DC West 3, York 2
Elkhorn North 15, Fairbury 6
Elkhorn North 17, Centennial 2
FCEMF 8, Raymond Central 0
Fremont 12, Malcolm 4
GICC 10, Fairbury 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Ponca 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16, South Sioux City 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, DC West 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Ralston 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, York 7
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10, Highway 91 9
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, Blue River 0
NEN 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Omaha Mercy 5, Bellevue West 4
Omaha Mercy 5, Fremont 3
Omaha Westside 11, Malcolm 7
Pierce 11, Boone Central 1
Pierce 12, Blue River 3
Polk County 9, Pierce 4
Ponca 9, Arlington 8
Ralston 9, York 5
Seward 11, Bennington 5
Southern/Diller-Odell 17, Raymond Central 7
Southern/Diller-Odell 7, FCEMF 2
Tekamah-Herman 16, South Sioux City 3
Twin River 12, FCEMF 4
Twin River 14, Raymond Central 3
Twin River 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 1