Aquinas Catholic 12, Tekamah-Herman 1

Aquinas Catholic 4, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0

Arlington 8, Tekamah-Herman 6

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Fremont 2

Ashland-Greenwood 6, Omaha Westside 5

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Cozad 0

Aurora 12, GICC 6

Bennington 10, Aurora 3

Bennington 10, Fairbury 0

Bishop Neumann 15, Cuming County 3

Bishop Neumann 5, Ponca 1

Bishop Neumann 7, Aquinas Catholic 4

Blair 12, Omaha Mercy 0

Blair 13, Cozad 1

Blair 8, Omaha Westside 0

Centennial 7, GICC 2

Central City 13, Centennial 2

Cozad 6, Bellevue West 2

DC West 3, Ralston 2

DC West 3, York 2

Elkhorn North 15, Fairbury 6

Elkhorn North 17, Centennial 2

FCEMF 8, Raymond Central 0

Fremont 12, Malcolm 4

GICC 10, Fairbury 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Ponca 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16, South Sioux City 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, DC West 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Ralston 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, York 7

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10, Highway 91 9

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, Blue River 0

NEN 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Omaha Mercy 5, Bellevue West 4

Omaha Mercy 5, Fremont 3

Omaha Westside 11, Malcolm 7

Pierce 11, Boone Central 1

Pierce 12, Blue River 3

Polk County 9, Pierce 4

Ponca 9, Arlington 8

Ralston 9, York 5

Seward 11, Bennington 5

Southern/Diller-Odell 17, Raymond Central 7

Southern/Diller-Odell 7, FCEMF 2

Tekamah-Herman 16, South Sioux City 3

Twin River 12, FCEMF 4

Twin River 14, Raymond Central 3

Twin River 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

