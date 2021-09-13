Ashland-Greenwood 11, Malcolm 7

Boone Central 11, North Bend Central 7

Crete 9, York 1

FCEMF 8, Blue River 0

FCEMF 9, St. Paul 6

Gothenburg 6, Lexington 0

Gretna 7, Millard South 4

Gretna 7, Papillion-LaVista 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, NEN 2

Lincoln East 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Pius X 9, Norris 8

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Southeast 3

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 1

McCook 11, Holdrege 3

Minden 5, Ord 4

North Platte 5, Northwest 2

Northwest 10, North Platte 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, South Sioux City 0

Omaha North 14, Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Northwest 8, Platteview 6

Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Marian 0

Twin River 11, Central City 0

Wayne 12, Schuyler 0

Wayne 12, West Point-Beemer 0

Weeping Water 6, Plattsmouth 0

