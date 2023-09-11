Ashland-Greenwood 9, Malcolm 0
Auburn 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Bellevue West 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Blair 13, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2
Central City 7, Twin River 5
Crete 10, York 9
Cuming County 13, Schuyler 1
Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Burke 3
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Burke 1
Gretna 4, Papillion-LaVista 1
Gretna East 12, Omaha Central 0
Lincoln Pius X 10, Norris 7
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Southeast 1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13, Yutan/Mead 8
Milford 14, Syracuse 3
Norfolk 2, Elkhorn South 1
Northwest 4, North Platte 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 18, South Sioux City 2
Platteview 7, Omaha North 5
Ralston 10, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 6
St. Paul 13, FCEMF 1
St. Paul 5, Blue River 1
Wayne 12, Schuyler 0
Wayne 16, Cuming County 0