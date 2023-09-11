Ashland-Greenwood 9, Malcolm 0

Auburn 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Bellevue West 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Blair 13, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Central City 7, Twin River 5

Crete 10, York 9

Cuming County 13, Schuyler 1

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Burke 3

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Burke 1

Gretna 4, Papillion-LaVista 1

Gretna East 12, Omaha Central 0

Lincoln Pius X 10, Norris 7

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Southeast 1

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13, Yutan/Mead 8

Milford 14, Syracuse 3

Norfolk 2, Elkhorn South 1

Northwest 4, North Platte 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 18, South Sioux City 2

Platteview 7, Omaha North 5

Ralston 10, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 6

St. Paul 13, FCEMF 1

St. Paul 5, Blue River 1

Wayne 12, Schuyler 0

Wayne 16, Cuming County 0

Tags

In other news