Area softball scores

Adams Central 15, Holdrege 1

Adams Central 9, Lexington 1

Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Arlington 6, Tekamah-Herman 5

Ashland-Greenwood 3, DC West/Concordia 2

Auburn 10, Syracuse 1

Auburn 18, Weeping Water 0

Beatrice 8, Wahoo 2

Bennington 8, Elkhorn North 0

Bishop Neumann 14, West Point-Beemer 2

Bishop Neumann 3, Freeman 2

Blair 12, Omaha Mercy 0 (3 innings)

Blair 12, Platteview 2 (4 innings)

Boone Central 4, St. Paul 3

Central City 17, FCEMF 9

Central City 8, Polk County 7

Chadron 11, Alliance 6

Columbus Lakeview 6, York 3

Cozad 8, Gothenburg 0

Crete 12, Wayne 2

Crete 8, NEN 0

DC West/Concordia 9, South Sioux City 6

Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Plattsmouth 3

Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Elkhorn North 11, Cass 1

FCEMF 7, Twin River 0

Fairbury 12, Pierce 0

Fairbury 18, Highway 91 1

Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3 (8 inn.)

GICC 10, Aurora 0

Gering 7, Chadron 6

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Ponca 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, North Bend Central 0

Hastings 14, Aurora 2

Hastings 7, Northwest 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Boone Central 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, CCV 0

Highway 91 8, Centennial 6

Holdrege 10, McCook 3

Kearney Catholic 11, Ord 3

Kearney Catholic 9, Minden 1

Lexington 13, McCook 5

Malcolm 14, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Milford 25, Aquinas Catholic 20

NEN 12, Schuyler 0

Nebraska City 7, Duchesne/Roncalli 3

Norris 14, Beatrice 10

Norris 9, Waverly 1

Northwest 8, GICC 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Nebraska City 4

Omaha Mercy 11, Ralston 5

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Cass 0

Ord 10, O'Neill 2

Platteview 7, Ralston 1

Ponca 9, Raymond Central 7

Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 0

Scottsbluff 9, Gering 6

Seward 10, Blue River 0 (4 inn.)

Seward 10, Columbus Lakeview 0 (4 inn.)

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chase County 0

Southern Valley/Alma 5, Cozad 2

Syracuse 14, Fort Calhoun 0

Tekamah-Herman 12, Yutan/Mead 2

Wahoo 19, Waverly 18

Wayne 17, Schuyler 0

Weeping Water 14, Falls City 6

York 11, Blue River 1 (4 inn.)

