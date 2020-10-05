Adams Central 15, Holdrege 1
Adams Central 9, Lexington 1
Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Arlington 6, Tekamah-Herman 5
Ashland-Greenwood 3, DC West/Concordia 2
Auburn 10, Syracuse 1
Auburn 18, Weeping Water 0
Beatrice 8, Wahoo 2
Bennington 8, Elkhorn North 0
Bishop Neumann 14, West Point-Beemer 2
Bishop Neumann 3, Freeman 2
Blair 12, Omaha Mercy 0 (3 innings)
Blair 12, Platteview 2 (4 innings)
Boone Central 4, St. Paul 3
Central City 17, FCEMF 9
Central City 8, Polk County 7
Chadron 11, Alliance 6
Columbus Lakeview 6, York 3
Cozad 8, Gothenburg 0
Crete 12, Wayne 2
Crete 8, NEN 0
DC West/Concordia 9, South Sioux City 6
Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Plattsmouth 3
Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Elkhorn North 11, Cass 1
FCEMF 7, Twin River 0
Fairbury 12, Pierce 0
Fairbury 18, Highway 91 1
Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3 (8 inn.)
GICC 10, Aurora 0
Gering 7, Chadron 6
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Ponca 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, North Bend Central 0
Hastings 14, Aurora 2
Hastings 7, Northwest 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Boone Central 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, CCV 0
Highway 91 8, Centennial 6
Holdrege 10, McCook 3
Kearney Catholic 11, Ord 3
Kearney Catholic 9, Minden 1
Lexington 13, McCook 5
Malcolm 14, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Milford 25, Aquinas Catholic 20
NEN 12, Schuyler 0
Nebraska City 7, Duchesne/Roncalli 3
Norris 14, Beatrice 10
Norris 9, Waverly 1
Northwest 8, GICC 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Nebraska City 4
Omaha Mercy 11, Ralston 5
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Cass 0
Ord 10, O'Neill 2
Platteview 7, Ralston 1
Ponca 9, Raymond Central 7
Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 0
Scottsbluff 9, Gering 6
Seward 10, Blue River 0 (4 inn.)
Seward 10, Columbus Lakeview 0 (4 inn.)
Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chase County 0
Southern Valley/Alma 5, Cozad 2
Syracuse 14, Fort Calhoun 0
Tekamah-Herman 12, Yutan/Mead 2
Wahoo 19, Waverly 18
Wayne 17, Schuyler 0
Weeping Water 14, Falls City 6
York 11, Blue River 1 (4 inn.)