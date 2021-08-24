Area softball scores

Adams Central 10, Lexington 3

Arlington 10, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Auburn 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Auburn 16, Falls City 1

Bishop Neumann 8, Aquinas Catholic 3

Blair 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 4

Central City 13, Polk County 1

Elkhorn South 14, Bennington 12

Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0

GICC 8, Ord 3

Gretna 5, Millard North 4

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, South Sioux City 2

Hastings 12, Grand Island 2

Hastings 9, Grand Island 1

Kearney Catholic 12, CCV 0

Lincoln North Star 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 8, Columbus 4

Lincoln Southwest 9, Columbus 2

Milford 15, Syracuse 2

Millard South 12, Omaha Westside 8

Minden 10, Chase County 1

Nebraska City 5, Ralston 4

Norfolk 10, Lincoln Northeast 2

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Northeast 4

Norris 8, Crete 7

O'Neill 4, Wayne 3

Omaha Marian 9, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Northwest 12, Omaha South 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, Papillion-LaVista 1

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Burke 1

Ponca 14, West Point-Beemer 0

Raymond Central 15, North Bend Central 3

Southern Valley/Alma 16, Chase County 0

Yutan/Mead 14, North Bend Central 0

Yutan/Mead 8, Raymond Central 0

Tags

In other news