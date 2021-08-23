Aurora 13, FCEMF 1
Bennington 10, Omaha Westside 2
Bishop Neumann 8, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Fort Calhoun 7, Tekamah-Herman 5
GICC 9, St. Paul 4
Gretna 7, Elkhorn South 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 15, Kearney Catholic 5
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Centennial 1
Highway 91 9, Boone Central 1
Millard West 3, Lincoln Southwest 2
North Bend Central 4, Blue River 3
Omaha Burke 7, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Central 6, DC West/Concordia 4
Scottsbluff 12, Sterling, CO 9
Tekamah-Herman 6, Weeping Water 4
Weeping Water 13, Fort Calhoun 3