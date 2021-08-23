Area softball scores

Aurora 13, FCEMF 1

Bennington 10, Omaha Westside 2

Bishop Neumann 8, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Fort Calhoun 7, Tekamah-Herman 5

GICC 9, St. Paul 4

Gretna 7, Elkhorn South 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, Kearney Catholic 5

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Centennial 1

Highway 91 9, Boone Central 1

Millard West 3, Lincoln Southwest 2

North Bend Central 4, Blue River 3

Omaha Burke 7, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Central 10, Omaha Bryan 2

Omaha Central 6, DC West/Concordia 4

Scottsbluff 12, Sterling, CO 9

Tekamah-Herman 6, Weeping Water 4

Weeping Water 13, Fort Calhoun 3

