Beatrice 20, Scottsbluff 11
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Westview 5
Elkhorn South 8, Grand Island 6
Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Pius X 8
Gretna 1, Papillion-LaVista 0
Gretna 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2
Kearney 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln High 6, Omaha North 5
Lincoln High 9, Plattsmouth 4
Lincoln Pius X 14, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Lincoln Southwest 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3
Millard North 6, Bellevue West 0
Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 0
Millard South 14, Omaha Westview 1
Millard South 6, Millard West 2
Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Burke 8, Lincoln Southeast 7
Papillion-LaVista 5, Lincoln Southwest 1