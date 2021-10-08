Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 0
Bishop Neumann 9, Polk County 1
Elkhorn 11, Waverly 2
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Raymond Central 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Raymond Central 3
Hastings 12, Crete 0
Hastings 9, Crete 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Fairbury 5
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fairbury 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Highway 91 1
Kearney Catholic 7, Highway 91 2
Malcolm 11, Arlington 1
Malcolm 17, Arlington 9
Northwest 14, Wayne 0
Northwest 8, Wayne 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, O'Neill 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, O'Neill 1