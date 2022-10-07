Bishop Neumann 12, Chadron 4
Bishop Neumann 8, Chadron 0
Blair 10, Crete 0
Blair 5, Crete 3
Central City 10, Ponca 0 (4 innings)
Central City 9, Ponca 0
Elkhorn 11, Columbus Lakeview 1
Elkhorn 2, Columbus Lakeview 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, FCEMF 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 16, FCEMF 3
Malcolm 10, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 5
Malcolm 19, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8
NEN 10, St. Paul 2
NEN 9, St. Paul 8
Northwest 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 0
Northwest 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2
Seward 8, Hastings 3
Seward 9, Hastings 8
Wahoo 10, McCook 0
Wahoo 11, McCook 0
Yutan/Mead 7, Falls City 2
Yutan/Mead 8, Falls City 0