Monday
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Bishop Neumann 0
Beatrice 15, Platteview 1
Boone Central 17, Highway 91 4
McCook 12, Chase County 0
McCook 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1
North Platte 5, Kearney 1
North Platte 6, Kearney 2
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Chase County 0
Tuesday
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Platteview 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas Catholic 2
Chadron 10, Alliance 9
Cozad 9, North Platte 4
GICC 16, Ord 5
Gering 12, Hershey 0
Gering 8, Hershey 0
HWY 6 15, Lexington 0
Kearney Catholic 8, CCV 7
Norris 15, Crete 4
Pierce 12, Highway 91 4
Scottsbluff 12, Sterling, CO 5
Seward 12, York 2