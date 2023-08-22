Monday

Ashland-Greenwood 3, Bishop Neumann 0

Beatrice 15, Platteview 1

Boone Central 17, Highway 91 4

McCook 12, Chase County 0

McCook 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1

North Platte 5, Kearney 1

North Platte 6, Kearney 2

Southern Valley/Alma 13, Chase County 0

Tuesday

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Platteview 0

Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas Catholic 2

Chadron 10, Alliance 9

Cozad 9, North Platte 4

GICC 16, Ord 5

Gering 12, Hershey 0

Gering 8, Hershey 0

HWY 6 15, Lexington 0

Kearney Catholic 8, CCV 7

Norris 15, Crete 4

Pierce 12, Highway 91 4

Scottsbluff 12, Sterling, CO 5

Seward 12, York 2

Tags