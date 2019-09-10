Area softball scores

Adams Central 22, Blue Hill 0

Adams Central 6, GICC 4

Arlington 11, Platteview 6

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Syracuse 1

Bennington 7, Wahoo 0

Bishop Neumann 11, Yutan/Mead 6

Blair 13, Ralston 10

Boone Central/Newman Grove 6, O'Neill 2

Centennial 1, CCV 0

Centennial 10, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Cozad 10, Aurora 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 12, Fort Calhoun 0

Fairbury 12, Auburn 2

Falls City 10, Conestoga 2

Fremont 9, Norfolk 1

GICC 10, Blue Hill 5

Gretna 16, Omaha Westside 5

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Pierce 0

Hastings 11, Cozad 1

Hastings 12, Aurora 0

Highway 91 9, South Sioux City 6

Kearney 11, Lincoln East 10

Kearney 12, Lincoln East 0

Lexington 22, Holdrege 2

Lincoln North Star 10, Lincoln Southwest 2

Lincoln Northeast 9, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Northeast 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 3

Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 10

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln North Star 4

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10, Blue River 0

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10, Tekamah-Herman 9

Malcolm 7, Cass County Central 1

McCook 11, Kearney Catholic 3

Milford 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Millard North 13, Omaha Central 0

Millard South 13, Omaha Burke 5

Norfolk 9, Fremont 1

Norris 10, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Marian 16, Omaha North 0

Omaha Mercy 7, Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Gross Catholic 6

Papillion-LaVista 11, Elkhorn South 2

Platteview 8, Raymond Central 2

St. Paul 11, Ord 8

Twin River 12, Polk County 8

Wayne 8, Columbus Lakeview 0

