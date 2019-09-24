Area softball scores

Auburn 11, Omaha Mercy 3

Beatrice 12, Ralston 3

Centennial 12, Polk County 0

Central City 13, Schuyler 0

Cozad 11, Chase County 1

DC West/Concordia 6, Syracuse 4

Fremont 6, Grand Island 5

GICC 7, Wahoo 3

Gering 8, Chadron 7

Gothenburg 11, Minden 2

Grand Island 15, Fremont 14

Gretna 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Hastings 21, Lexington 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Gothenburg 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Minden 0

Lincoln Southwest 14, Kearney 6

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2

Millard North 11, Millard South 2

North Platte 24, McCook 13

Northwest 10, Adams Central 0

Omaha Marian 12, Omaha South 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 15, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista 8, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Benson 0

Platteview 15, Fort Calhoun 5

Twin River 16, Pierce 0

Wilber-Clatonia 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

York 11, GICC 4

