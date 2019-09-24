Auburn 11, Omaha Mercy 3
Beatrice 12, Ralston 3
Centennial 12, Polk County 0
Central City 13, Schuyler 0
Cozad 11, Chase County 1
DC West/Concordia 6, Syracuse 4
Fremont 6, Grand Island 5
GICC 7, Wahoo 3
Gering 8, Chadron 7
Gothenburg 11, Minden 2
Grand Island 15, Fremont 14
Gretna 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Hastings 21, Lexington 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Gothenburg 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Minden 0
Lincoln Southwest 14, Kearney 6
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 2
Millard North 11, Millard South 2
North Platte 24, McCook 13
Northwest 10, Adams Central 0
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha South 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 15, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista 8, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Benson 0
Platteview 15, Fort Calhoun 5
Twin River 16, Pierce 0
Wilber-Clatonia 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
York 11, GICC 4