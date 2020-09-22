Area softball scores

Auburn 7, Omaha Mercy 6

Boone Central 12, Ord 4

Centennial 7, Polk County 3

Central City 25, Schuyler 3

Cozad 19, Chase County 1

Crete 12, Milford 0

Freeman 8, Malcolm 5

Gothenburg 7, Minden 4

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, O'Neill 0

Hastings 10, Lexington 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 18, Minden 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Gothenburg 2

Highway 91 16, Aquinas Catholic 9

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 3

Lincoln Pius X 7, Columbus 2

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12, Cass 4

North Platte 2, McCook 0 (8 Innings )

Northwest 12, Adams Central 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, Waverly 2

Omaha Marian 22, Millard North 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista 7, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista South 13, Millard West 5

Raymond Central 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4

Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 3

Scottsbluff 17, Alliance 2

Southern/Diller-Odell 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Syracuse 10, Yutan/Mead 0

Twin River 13, Pierce 1

Wahoo 10, GICC 7

Wahoo 10, York 8

