Area softball scores

Adams Central 9, Holdrege 0

Aurora 17, Centennial 0

Beatrice 17, Wahoo 14

Bellevue East 5, Fremont 4

Bennington 17, Omaha Mercy 9

Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 0

Boone Central 11, Blue River 1

Central City 6, Columbus Lakeview 4

Columbus 10, Lincoln High 0

Crete 9, Fairbury 1

DC West/Concordia 10, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5

FCEMF 10, Southern Valley/Alma 1

GICC 20, Minden 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, Ponca 0

Hastings 12, York 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 6, CCV 1

Holyoke, CO 20, Chase County 4

Kearney Catholic 17, Minden 7

Kearney Catholic 6, GICC 5

Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0

Malcolm 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8

McCook 5, Cozad 4

Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Millard South 15, Millard North 7

Millard West 4, Omaha Westside 3

NEN 12, O'Neill 2

Norris 5, Blair 0

North Platte 13, Lexington 11

Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Nebraska City 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Bellevue West 2

Ord 12, Gothenburg 11

Pierce 20, West Point-Beemer 12

Polk County 4, St. Paul 3

Raymond Central 14, Fort Calhoun 6

Tekamah-Herman 14, North Bend Central 2

Tekamah-Herman 9, Twin River 1

Twin River 17, North Bend Central 5

Wayne 3, Bishop Neumann 2

Wayne 7, Highway 91 4

