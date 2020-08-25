Adams Central 11, Lexington 0
Arlington 18, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 16
Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas Catholic 3
Central City 9, Polk County 7
Chadron 5, Alliance 3
Cozad 7, Holdrege 4
DC West/Concordia 7, Duchesne/Roncalli 5
Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 6
Fairbury 15, FCEMF 3
GICC 10, Ord 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 15, South Sioux City 5
Hastings 11, Grand Island 0
Hastings 12, Grand Island 1
Highway 91 9, Pierce 4
Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1
Kearney 12, Lincoln Northeast 3
Kearney Catholic 12, CCV 0
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Southeast 5
Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0
Milford 7, Syracuse 5
Millard North 3, Gretna 2
Millard South 19, Omaha Westside 7
Millard West 6, Omaha Marian 4
Minden 21, Chase County 0
NEN 13, Twin River 3
Nebraska City 16, Ralston 5
Norris 3, Crete 2
North Bend Central 8, Yutan/Mead 5
Omaha Mercy 10, Cass 8
Omaha Mercy 8, Plattsmouth 4
Papillion-LaVista 9, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Plattsmouth 11, Cass 6
Ponca 16, West Point-Beemer 3
Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2
Seward 10, York 0
Southern Valley/Alma 12, Chase County 0
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Minden 1
Waverly 9, Elkhorn 8
Wayne 3, O'Neill 1
Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5