Area softball scores

Adams Central 11, Lexington 0

Arlington 18, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 16

Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas Catholic 3

Central City 9, Polk County 7

Chadron 5, Alliance 3

Cozad 7, Holdrege 4

DC West/Concordia 7, Duchesne/Roncalli 5

Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 6

Fairbury 15, FCEMF 3

GICC 10, Ord 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 15, South Sioux City 5

Hastings 11, Grand Island 0

Hastings 12, Grand Island 1

Highway 91 9, Pierce 4

Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1

Kearney 12, Lincoln Northeast 3

Kearney Catholic 12, CCV 0

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Southeast 5

Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0

Milford 7, Syracuse 5

Millard North 3, Gretna 2

Millard South 19, Omaha Westside 7

Millard West 6, Omaha Marian 4

Minden 21, Chase County 0

NEN 13, Twin River 3

Nebraska City 16, Ralston 5

Norris 3, Crete 2

North Bend Central 8, Yutan/Mead 5

Omaha Mercy 10, Cass 8

Omaha Mercy 8, Plattsmouth 4

Papillion-LaVista 9, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Plattsmouth 11, Cass 6

Ponca 16, West Point-Beemer 3

Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2

Seward 10, York 0

Southern Valley/Alma 12, Chase County 0

Southern Valley/Alma 13, Minden 1

Waverly 9, Elkhorn 8

Wayne 3, O'Neill 1

Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5

Tags

In other news