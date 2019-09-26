Area softball scores

Arlington 11, Fort Calhoun 0

Auburn 10, Syracuse 0

Bishop Neumann 6, DC West/Concordia 1

Blue River 4, Polk County 1

Boone Central/Newman Grove 16, West Point-Beemer 3

Centennial 13, Schuyler 0

Cozad 12, Chase County 3

Cozad 4, Gering 3

Elkhorn 9, Nebraska City 1

Fairbury 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Fremont 14, South Sioux City 1

Gothenburg 4, Gering 3

Gothenburg 8, Chadron 5

Grand Island 14, Kearney 4

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7, Yutan/Mead 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, St. Paul 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Twin River 0

Kearney 10, Grand Island 7

Kearney Catholic 15, Minden 2

Lincoln Southwest 19, Lincoln High 0

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Ponca 6

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, Pierce 0

McCook 12, Chase County 0

Milford 10, Raymond Central 0

Millard North 14, Omaha Northwest 5

Millard South 11, Millard West 4

Norris 4, Bennington 3

Omaha Burke 17, Elkhorn South 6

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 6

Omaha Marian 13, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, Omaha Mercy 3

Papillion-LaVista 9, Gretna 1

Polk County 12, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 3

Ponca 14, Pierce 2

Scottsbluff 8, McCook 6

Seward 7, GICC 6

South Sioux City 13, Omaha Bryan 5

Twin River 15, St. Paul 8

Wayne 8, NEN 1

