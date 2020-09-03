Area softball scores

Adams Central 15, Minden 0

Adams Central 18, Cozad 1

Arlington 12, Cass 4

Auburn 13, Falls City 2

Auburn 5, Freeman 1

Beatrice 17, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Bennington 9, Crete 0

Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 0

Blair 9, Nebraska City 5

Boone Central 10, North Bend Central 7

Central City 11, St. Paul 1

Central City 12, CCV 0

Columbus Lakeview 14, Blue River 4

Elkhorn 11, Plattsmouth 3

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 9

FCEMF 2, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Freeman 3, Falls City 1

Fremont 4, Lincoln East 0

Highway 91 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8

Kearney 16, Lincoln High 0

Kearney Catholic 12, Aquinas Catholic 0

Kearney Catholic 7, Twin River 3

Lexington 12, Gothenburg 4

Lincoln North Star 4, Lincoln Pius X 2

Malcolm 7, Milford 1

McCook 6, Holdrege 5

Norris 1, Seward 0

North Platte 8, Hastings 4

O'Neill 13, Pierce 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Waverly 2

Southern Valley/Alma 11, Chase County 0

St. Paul 6, CCV 1

Twin River 11, Aquinas Catholic 0

Wayne 8, South Sioux City 0

York 10, Aurora 5

Tags

In other news