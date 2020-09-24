Area softball scores

Aquinas Catholic 9, North Bend Central 5

Auburn 9, Syracuse 3

Bishop Neumann 8, DC West/Concordia 0

Elkhorn 17, Omaha Westside 5

Freeman 10, Falls City 2

GICC 2, Seward 0

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

Gothenburg 12, Chadron 4

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Yutan/Mead 0

Kearney Catholic 8, Minden 3

Lexington 6, Southern Valley/Alma 4

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln High 0

Malcolm 17, Cass 0

Norris 3, Bennington 0

North Platte 8, Gering 0

North Platte 9, Scottsbluff 1

Northwest 14, Holdrege 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Duchesne/Roncalli 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Mercy 0

Raymond Central 10, Milford 1

Wayne 6, NEN 5

