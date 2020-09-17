Area softball scores

Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 0

Auburn 9, Falls City 2

Aurora 11, Central City 2

Beatrice 8, York 0

Bellevue East 7, Bellevue West 2

Bishop Neumann 6, Fairbury 1

Blair 5, Waverly 4

Cass 15, Fort Calhoun 2

Columbus Lakeview 14, Schuyler 1

Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

DC West/Concordia 5, Raymond Central 3

Elkhorn 8, Norris 7

GICC 13, Twin River 5

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Arlington 0

Hastings 18, Adams Central 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Polk County 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, FCEMF 0

Highway 91 4, O'Neill 3

Holdrege 10, Gothenburg 0

Kearney Catholic 7, McCook 4

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 16, South Sioux City 4

Malcolm 19, Centennial 3

Malcolm 9, Blue River 0

Millard North 18, Omaha Westside 12

NEN 15, Boone Central 6

Norfolk 12, Lincoln High 0

Ord 11, CCV 1

Papillion-LaVista 7, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Elkhorn South 7

South Sioux City 12, West Point-Beemer 2

Wahoo 8, Ralston 5

Tags

In other news