Area softball scores

Adams Central 13, Ord 4

Auburn 12, Cass 2

Aurora 10, Holdrege 3

Bishop Neumann 14, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Boone Central 9, Polk County 0

Elkhorn 12, York 0

Fairbury 21, Ord 0

Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Central City 1

Kearney 16, Fremont 7

Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 1

Millard South 11, Bellevue West 1

North Bend Central 22, Pierce 12

Northwest 11, Lexington 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 14, McCook 4

Omaha Marian 8, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, McCook 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, North Platte 2

Omaha Westside 7, Columbus 5

Ponca 6, O'Neill 5

Syracuse 12, Fort Calhoun 0

Wahoo 10, Milford 2

