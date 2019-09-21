Area softball scores

Arlington 15, Conestoga 0

Arlington 4, DC West/Concordia 2

Arlington 7, Centennial 2

Aurora 17, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Aurora 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove 5

Blair 7, Malcolm 6

Boone Central/Newman Grove 7, Scottsbluff 4

CCV 10, Scottsbluff 4

Centennial 11, Columbus Lakeview 0

Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3

Central City 5, Gothenburg 2

Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Plattsmouth 3

Elkhorn 2, Blair 0

Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8

Elkhorn South 10, Grand Island 1

Falls City 8, Omaha South 4

Gering 8, Kearney Catholic 0

Gothenburg 12, CCV 6

Gothenburg 6, Boone Central/Newman Grove 5

Grand Island 5, Omaha Westside 1

Gretna 3, Bellevue East 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Yutan/Mead 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, Omaha Mercy 2

Hastings 12, York 1

Hastings 6, Lincoln Pius X 0

Highway 91 5, Ponca 2

Kearney Catholic 12, Ralston 3

Kearney Catholic 17, Lexington 7

Lexington 11, Alliance 10

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln East 2

Lincoln Pius X 6, McCook 3

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, Schuyler 6

Milford 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0

Milford 8, North Bend Central 0

Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 3

Millard South 7, Waverly 5

NEN 7, Blue Hill 0

Norris 11, McCook 1

Norris 7, Hastings 3

North Bend Central 3, Omaha South 0

North Platte 18, Lexington 2

Northwest 11, Central City 2

Northwest 6, Aurora 5

Northwest 9, CCV 1

Omaha Marian 18, Lincoln North Star 5

Omaha Marian 7, Lincoln East 1

Omaha Mercy 4, Polk County 2

Omaha Mercy 8, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, York 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Norris 4

Omaha South 8, Omaha Benson 3

Omaha Westside 5, Elkhorn South 4

Papillion-LaVista 11, Lincoln Southwest 0

Papillion-LaVista 8, Gretna 1

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Lincoln Southeast 3

Papillion-LaVista South 8, Millard North 6

Plattsmouth 13, North Bend Central 2

Plattsmouth 5, Falls City 4

Polk County 11, Yutan/Mead 9

Ponca 15, Pierce 2

Ponca 3, O'Neill 2

South Sioux City 16, Pierce 10

South Sioux City 5, O'Neill 3

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Central City 3

Southern Valley/Alma 8, Scottsbluff 2

Waverly 8, Millard West 7

West Point-Beemer 13, South Sioux City 1

Wilber-Clatonia 11, Blue Hill 6

York 9, Seward 1

Yutan/Mead 10, Blue River 4

