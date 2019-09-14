Area softball scores

Adams Central 9, Blue Hill 1

Auburn 7, Syracuse 4

Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1

Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2

Bennington 14, GICC 2

Bennington 9, Holdrege 1

Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2

Boone Central/Newman Grove 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Cozad 12, Lexington 10

Cozad 12, Minden 0

Cozad 7, Kearney Catholic 2

Crete 10, Adams Central 0

Crete 15, Blue Hill 3

Crete 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Twin River 4

Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0

Elkhorn 14, Columbus 2

Elkhorn 4, Norfolk 3

Freeman 4, Syracuse 1

Freeman 7, Nebraska City 3

Freeman 8, Wilber-Clatonia 2

GICC 12, Holdrege 0

Gering 7, Scottsbluff 4

Gothenburg 13, Alliance 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1, York 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, Ponca 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 8

Hastings 5, GICC 0

Hastings 7, Bennington 3

Hastings 9, Holdrege 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Adams Central 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Blue Hill 2

Kearney Catholic 12, St. Paul 3

Kearney Catholic 15, Southern Valley/Alma 2

Lexington 6, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 5

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Columbus Lakeview 0

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Twin River 5

Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6

Norfolk 9, Columbus 1

North Bend Central 7, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4

Omaha Gross Catholic 6, Ralston 1

Omaha Mercy 11, Platteview 8

Plattsmouth 10, North Bend Central 0

Ponca 9, Columbus Lakeview 5

Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Lexington 3

Southern Valley/Alma 13, Ord 2

St. Paul 17, Minden 3

Syracuse 7, Falls City 5

Twin River 10, Ponca 9

Wayne 4, Omaha Mercy 0

Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2

York 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7

York 15, Columbus Lakeview 1

