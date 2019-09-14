Adams Central 9, Blue Hill 1
Auburn 7, Syracuse 4
Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1
Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2
Bennington 14, GICC 2
Bennington 9, Holdrege 1
Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2
Boone Central/Newman Grove 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
Cozad 12, Lexington 10
Cozad 12, Minden 0
Cozad 7, Kearney Catholic 2
Crete 10, Adams Central 0
Crete 15, Blue Hill 3
Crete 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Twin River 4
Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0
Elkhorn 14, Columbus 2
Elkhorn 4, Norfolk 3
Freeman 4, Syracuse 1
Freeman 7, Nebraska City 3
Freeman 8, Wilber-Clatonia 2
GICC 12, Holdrege 0
Gering 7, Scottsbluff 4
Gothenburg 13, Alliance 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1, York 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10, Ponca 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 8
Hastings 5, GICC 0
Hastings 7, Bennington 3
Hastings 9, Holdrege 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Adams Central 1
Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Blue Hill 2
Kearney Catholic 12, St. Paul 3
Kearney Catholic 15, Southern Valley/Alma 2
Lexington 6, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 5
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Columbus Lakeview 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Twin River 5
Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6
Norfolk 9, Columbus 1
North Bend Central 7, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4
Omaha Gross Catholic 6, Ralston 1
Omaha Mercy 11, Platteview 8
Plattsmouth 10, North Bend Central 0
Ponca 9, Columbus Lakeview 5
Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Southern Valley/Alma 10, Lexington 3
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Ord 2
St. Paul 17, Minden 3
Syracuse 7, Falls City 5
Twin River 10, Ponca 9
Wayne 4, Omaha Mercy 0
Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2
York 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7
York 15, Columbus Lakeview 1