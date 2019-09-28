Adams Central 6, Blue Hill 5
Adams Central 8, Cozad 0
Aquinas Catholic 11, Schuyler 1
Aquinas Catholic 14, Columbus Lakeview 3
Arlington 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8
Arlington 10, Fort Calhoun 2
Arlington 7, Syracuse 3
Auburn 13, Freeman 0
Auburn 16, Conestoga 1
Auburn 6, Malcolm 1
Bellevue East 13, Omaha Central 1
Bishop Neumann 7, Hastings 6
Blue Hill 10, Ord 0
Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5
Cass County Central 8, Yutan/Mead 7
Centennial 12, Central City 0
Centennial 7, Columbus Lakeview 5
Centennial 7, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 1
Cozad 6, Polk County 3
Crete 12, Fairbury 3
Crete 16, Scottsbluff 1
Crete 2, Northwest 1
Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Omaha Northwest 0
Duchesne/Roncalli 15, Lincoln High 7
Elkhorn 1, Norfolk 0
Elkhorn 8, Lincoln Northeast 1
Fairbury 12, Nebraska City 0
Fairbury 5, Bishop Neumann 1
Gothenburg 10, St. Paul 6
Gothenburg 12, Southern Valley/Alma 9
Lincoln Pius X 14, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Southeast 16, McCook 4
Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4
Lincoln Southwest 12, Omaha Central 1
Malcolm 5, Cass County Central 1
McCook 7, Fremont 2
Milford 13, Cozad 1
Milford 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Millard South 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Millard South 5, Bellevue East 4
Millard South 9, Omaha Central 1
NEN 8, Twin River 1
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 2
Norris 7, Grand Island 1
Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 6
North Bend Central 14, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 2
North Platte 10, Lincoln Pius X 3
North Platte 7, Fremont 1
Northwest 8, Bishop Neumann 0
Omaha Marian 4, Beatrice 0
Omaha Mercy 11, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Northwest 11, Lincoln High 6
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Bennington 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Lincoln East 0
Polk County 19, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Polk County 5, Blue Hill 3
Ralston 13, Omaha Mercy 10
St. Paul 11, Southern Valley/Alma 4
Syracuse 10, Platteview 4
Tekamah-Herman 10, North Bend Central 0
Twin River 15, North Bend Central 0
Twin River 16, Highway 91 1
Wahoo 9, Syracuse 1
Wayne 1, Milford 0
Wayne 13, Adams Central 0
Wayne 16, Ord 3
Wilber-Clatonia 12, Ord 4