Area softball scores

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0

Auburn 7, Bishop Neumann 3

Auburn 9, Falls City 3

Bennington 13, South Sioux City 1

Bennington 15, Duchesne/Roncalli 1

Bishop Neumann 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Boone Central 4, Polk County 2

Boone Central 8, Pierce 5

CCV 6, Boone Central 5

Crete 11, Waverly 3

Crete 6, Wahoo 1

Crete 8, Ashland-Greenwood 4

DC West/Concordia 10, Cass 6

Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 1

Elkhorn 13, Ralston 5

Elkhorn South 12, Bellevue West 2

FCEMF 6, Milford 3

FCEMF 9, Centennial 0

Fairbury 11, Scottsbluff 6

Falls City 4, Raymond Central 3

GICC 2, McCook 0

GICC 3, North Platte 1

GICC 5, Gothenburg 3

Hastings 11, Ralston 2

Hastings 5, Elkhorn 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Scottsbluff 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Centennial 4

Lincoln Southwest 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Millard North 9, Millard South 0

Millard West 3, Gretna 0

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norfolk 3, Fremont 0

Norfolk 3, Kearney 0

Northwest 13, Milford 2

Northwest 7, Hastings St. Cecilia 5

Northwest 8, Fairbury 3

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 1

Omaha Marian 8, Kearney 7

Papillion-LaVista 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Raymond Central 13, Syracuse 3

Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2

Scottsbluff 11, FCEMF 1

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Minden 0

