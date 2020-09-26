Area softball scores

Adams Central 10, Gering 4

Aquinas Catholic 12, Columbus Lakeview 10

Aquinas Catholic 14, Schuyler 4

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Cass 2

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 3

Ashland-Greenwood 5, Raymond Central 4

Auburn 10, Weeping Water 1

Bellevue East 14, Lincoln Southeast 2

Bellevue East 4, Bennington 1

Bellevue East 8, Norfolk 2

Bishop Neumann 2, Millard South 1

Blair 12, Grand Island 2

Centennial 9, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Central City 11, Minden 2

Central City 6, Columbus Lakeview 1

Central City 6, O'Neill 2

Columbus 9, North Platte 8

Crete 8, Elkhorn North 0

FCEMF 9, Milford 7

Fairbury 4, Centennial 2

Freeman 16, Falls City 8

Freeman 8, Weeping Water 3

Gering 17, Ord 3

Gothenburg 5, St. Paul 0

Hastings 11, Elkhorn North 3

Hastings 14, Bishop Neumann 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 11, Cozad 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Adams Central 5

Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 2

Kearney 7, Elkhorn 5

Kearney Catholic 10, Wayne 2

Kearney Catholic 12, Ord 1

Kearney Catholic 5, Adams Central 4

Lee's Summit North, MO 12, Millard North 0

Lincoln North Star 3, Kearney 1

Lincoln Pius X 6, Kearney 1

Lincoln Southeast 11, Bennington 0

Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 8, Blair 2

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11, Yutan/Mead 3

Malcolm 11, Freeman 1

Malcolm 8, Auburn 5

Milford 14, Blue River 13

Milford 6, Centennial 3

Millard South 20, Aurora 5

Millard South 9, Crete 6

Millard West 15, Gretna 6

Nebraska City 6, Platteview 4

Norfolk 9, Bennington 1

Norris 12, Columbus 0

Norris 6, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norris 7, North Platte 4

Northwest 12, Hastings 4

Northwest 3, Crete 2

Northwest 6, Seward 1

O'Neill 8, Aquinas Catholic 7

Omaha Marian 16, Grand Island 4

Omaha Marian 4, Blair 0

Omaha Marian 4, Lincoln Southwest 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Fremont 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Lincoln East 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, McCook 0

Papillion-LaVista 3, Lee's Summit North, MO 1

Plattsmouth 12, Platteview 11

Polk County 11, Ord 3

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Raymond Central 3, DC West/Concordia 2

Scottsbluff 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Scottsbluff 9, Gothenburg 1

Seward 10, Aurora 5

Seward 8, Bishop Neumann 1

Southern Valley/Alma 3, Gothenburg 1

Southern Valley/Alma 4, St. Paul 1

Syracuse 16, Arlington 6

Syracuse 5, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4

Tekamah-Herman 14, Highway 91 6

Wahoo 5, Platteview 4

Wayne 12, Polk County 0

Wayne 14, Hastings St. Cecilia 2

Weeping Water 10, Falls City 2

Wilber-Clatonia 7, Blue River 5

