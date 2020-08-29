Adams Central 11, St. Paul 3
Adams Central 8, Cozad 3
Aquinas Catholic 13, Ponca 3
Arlington 12, Fort Calhoun 0
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 2
Auburn 11, Yutan/Mead 0
Auburn 13, Freeman 4
Aurora 10, Centennial 0
Aurora 11, GICC 10
Beatrice 9, Grand Island 8
Bennington 11, Central City 0
Bennington 4, Seward 3
Bennington 9, Fairbury 3
Blue River 11, Highway 91 9
Blue River 13, Pierce 9
Boone Central 11, Highway 91 1
Boone Central 4, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Central City 13, Centennial 1
Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0
Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln Pius X 0
FCEMF 6, Twin River 5
FCEMF 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Fairbury 11, GICC 10
Fairbury 9, Platteview 0
Freeman 4, Syracuse 0
Fremont 12, Arlington 3
GICC 8, Central City 1
Gretna 12, Malcolm 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Ponca 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, Aquinas Catholic 1
Hastings 10, Gretna 7
Hastings 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Hastings 8, Malcolm 4
Highway 91 9, O'Neill 4
Holdrege 4, St. Paul 1
Kearney Catholic 14, McCook 1
Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 6
Kearney Catholic 9, Adams Central 7
Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5
Lincoln North Star 6, Kearney 5
Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Beatrice 5
Malcolm 10, Lincoln Northeast 2
McCook 11, Cozad 8
McCook 13, Minden 8
Millard North 8, Millard West 4
NEN 12, Boone Central 3
NEN 16, Blue River 4
NEN 5, Polk County 0
Nebraska City 11, Cass 3
Norfolk 7, Elkhorn 4
Norris 2, Kearney 1
Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Grand Island 3
Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Norris 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Lincoln North Star 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Kearney 0
Papillion-LaVista 5, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Platteview 8, Centennial 7
Ralston 12, DC West/Concordia 4
Ralston 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 6
Raymond Central 9, FCEMF 6
Scottsbluff 16, Chase County 1
Seward 10, Aurora 0
Seward 11, Platteview 1
Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Raymond Central 4
St. Paul 15, Alliance 7
Syracuse 10, Cass 3
Syracuse 9, Plattsmouth 6
Twin River 7, Raymond Central 3
Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Wahoo 7, Auburn 6
York 2, Ralston 0
York 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 0