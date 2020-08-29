Area softball scores

Adams Central 11, St. Paul 3

Adams Central 8, Cozad 3

Aquinas Catholic 13, Ponca 3

Arlington 12, Fort Calhoun 0

Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 2

Auburn 11, Yutan/Mead 0

Auburn 13, Freeman 4

Aurora 10, Centennial 0

Aurora 11, GICC 10

Beatrice 9, Grand Island 8

Bennington 11, Central City 0

Bennington 4, Seward 3

Bennington 9, Fairbury 3

Blue River 11, Highway 91 9

Blue River 13, Pierce 9

Boone Central 11, Highway 91 1

Boone Central 4, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Central City 13, Centennial 1

Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0

Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln Pius X 0

FCEMF 6, Twin River 5

FCEMF 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Fairbury 11, GICC 10

Fairbury 9, Platteview 0

Freeman 4, Syracuse 0

Fremont 12, Arlington 3

GICC 8, Central City 1

Gretna 12, Malcolm 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Ponca 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, Aquinas Catholic 1

Hastings 10, Gretna 7

Hastings 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Hastings 8, Malcolm 4

Highway 91 9, O'Neill 4

Holdrege 4, St. Paul 1

Kearney Catholic 14, McCook 1

Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 6

Kearney Catholic 9, Adams Central 7

Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5

Lincoln North Star 6, Kearney 5

Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3

Lincoln Southwest 6, Beatrice 5

Malcolm 10, Lincoln Northeast 2

McCook 11, Cozad 8

McCook 13, Minden 8

Millard North 8, Millard West 4

NEN 12, Boone Central 3

NEN 16, Blue River 4

NEN 5, Polk County 0

Nebraska City 11, Cass 3

Norfolk 7, Elkhorn 4

Norris 2, Kearney 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Grand Island 3

Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Norris 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Lincoln North Star 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Kearney 0

Papillion-LaVista 5, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Platteview 8, Centennial 7

Ralston 12, DC West/Concordia 4

Ralston 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 6

Raymond Central 9, FCEMF 6

Scottsbluff 16, Chase County 1

Seward 10, Aurora 0

Seward 11, Platteview 1

Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Raymond Central 4

St. Paul 15, Alliance 7

Syracuse 10, Cass 3

Syracuse 9, Plattsmouth 6

Twin River 7, Raymond Central 3

Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Wahoo 7, Auburn 6

York 2, Ralston 0

York 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

