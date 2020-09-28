Area softball scores

Adams Central 15, FCEMF 9

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Westside 2

Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2

Centennial 10, CCV 2

Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0

DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 2

Hastings 13, GICC 3

Hastings 14, Aurora 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Boone Central 1

Lexington 11, York 10

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4

Malcolm 11, Yutan/Mead 2

Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1

Norris 8, Wahoo 0

North Bend Central 13, Schuyler 2

Northwest 7, Waverly 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 13, Omaha Mercy 5

Omaha Marian 12, Millard South 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn South 2

Papillion-LaVista 9, Lincoln North Star 0

Papillion-LaVista South 8, Millard North 5

Southern Valley/Alma 13, Minden 0

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Holdrege 2

