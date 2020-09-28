Adams Central 15, FCEMF 9
Ashland-Greenwood 11, Syracuse 6
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Westside 2
Bishop Neumann 3, Blair 2
Centennial 10, CCV 2
Crete 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
DC West/Concordia 7, Syracuse 6
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 2
Hastings 13, GICC 3
Hastings 14, Aurora 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Boone Central 1
Lexington 11, York 10
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4
Malcolm 11, Yutan/Mead 2
Malcolm 9, Fort Calhoun 1
Norris 8, Wahoo 0
North Bend Central 13, Schuyler 2
Northwest 7, Waverly 2
Omaha Gross Catholic 13, Omaha Mercy 5
Omaha Marian 12, Millard South 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn South 2
Papillion-LaVista 9, Lincoln North Star 0
Papillion-LaVista South 8, Millard North 5
Southern Valley/Alma 13, Minden 0
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Holdrege 2