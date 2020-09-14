Bellevue East 4, Millard South 0
Malcolm 8, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 12, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista 12, Elkhorn South 0
Wayne 15, West Point-Beemer 1
West Point-Beemer 19, Schuyler 10
Wilber-Clatonia 15, FCEMF 8
