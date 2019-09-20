Area softball scores

Bellevue East 4, Millard West 3

Bellevue East 9, Kearney 1

Elkhorn South 10, Lincoln Northeast 5

Grand Island 11, Omaha Central 2

Gretna 13, Millard North 4

Gretna 7, Waverly 3

Lincoln East 11, Elkhorn South 6

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln North Star 8, Grand Island 7

Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-LaVista South 5

Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard South 0

Millard South 7, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Millard West 11, Kearney 1

Northwest 9, Cozad 1

Omaha Burke 9, Lincoln Southeast 4

Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Marian 12, Bellevue West 0

Omaha Westside 4, Bellevue West 3

Papillion-LaVista 10, Lincoln Southeast 0

Papillion-LaVista 7, Omaha Burke 2

Waverly 6, Millard North 2

