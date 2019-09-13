Area softball scores

Adams Central 10, Centennial 7

Adams Central 13, York 3

Aquinas Catholic 8, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4

Auburn 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Aurora 13, Schuyler 0

Beatrice 5, Seward 1

Bellevue East 6, Millard North 2

Bellevue West 9, Omaha South 3

Blue Hill 9, St. Paul 6

Central City 17, Blue River 6

Cozad 13, Southern Valley/Alma 3

Crete 15, Schuyler 3

Crete 6, Aurora 1

DC West/Concordia 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Elkhorn 2, Bennington 1

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Central 0

Fairbury 15, Milford 1

Freeman 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Freeman 8, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 0

Fremont 11, Lincoln High 1

Fremont 12, Lincoln High 2

Grand Island 11, Lincoln Northeast 2

Gretna 12, Omaha Northwest 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Highway 91 15, West Point-Beemer 8

Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1

Lincoln East 12, Columbus 4

Lincoln East 7, Columbus 0

Lincoln North Star 11, Kearney 4

Lincoln North Star 15, Kearney 2

Lincoln Northeast 8, Grand Island 5

Lincoln Southeast 15, North Platte 7

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1

McCook 15, Lexington 4

Millard South 13, Omaha South 1

Millard West 8, Omaha Central 3

NEN 6, Arlington 2

Norfolk 12, South Sioux City 0

Norris 9, Nebraska City 1

North Bend Central 5, Ponca 4

North Platte 15, Lincoln Southeast 14

Northwest 9, GICC 0

Omaha Bryan 12, Omaha Benson 8

Omaha Bryan 8, Omaha North 1

Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Westside 6

Omaha Marian 6, Bellevue West 0

Omaha North 6, Omaha Northwest 5

Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Waverly 4

Ord 11, Polk County 10

Papillion-LaVista 13, Omaha Bryan 0

Papillion-LaVista South 6, Elkhorn South 1

Pierce 18, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 17

Platteview 7, Plattsmouth 6

St. Paul 12, Blue Hill 7

Twin River 4, West Point-Beemer 3

Twin River 8, Highway 91 5

Wahoo 8, Syracuse 3

Wayne 7, Tekamah-Herman 0

Wilber-Clatonia 7, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 3

York 11, Centennial 4

Yutan/Mead 10, Cass County Central 6

Tags

In other news