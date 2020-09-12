Area softball scores

Adams Central 3, McCook 2

Adams Central 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Adams Central 9, Holdrege 8

Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4

Auburn 7, Freeman 5

Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Bennington 6, Elkhorn North 2

Bennington 8, Blair 0

Bishop Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2

Bishop Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1

Bishop Neumann 9, North Bend Central 6

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 1

Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 6

Fairbury 16, Ralston 0

Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3

Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1

GICC 2, Crete 1

Hastings 8, GICC 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 15, McCook 1

Kearney Catholic 12, Minden 0

Kearney Catholic 6, Southern Valley/Alma 3

Kearney Catholic 9, Cozad 1

Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9

Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2

Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2

Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1

Norris 5, Waverly 2

Norris 7, Elkhorn 6

Norris 9, Bennington 3

North Bend Central 8, Blue River 5

Papillion-LaVista 10, Gretna 1

Papillion-LaVista 8, Omaha Marian 0

Platteview 12, North Bend Central 6

Platteview 20, South Sioux City 8

Plattsmouth 3, Wayne 2

South Sioux City 8, Blue River 5

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 5

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 0

Weeping Water 10, Syracuse 9

