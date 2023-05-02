BOYS

Conestoga 2, The Platte 0

Gretna 10, North Platte 0

Hastings 2, Northwest 1

Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2

Norris 1, Crete 0 (SO)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Gross Catholic 0

GIRLS

Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 2 (SO)

Gretna 10, Omaha Westview 0

Lexington 3, Scottsbluff 1

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha South 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norris 10, Beatrice 0

Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Scotus Central Catholic 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Tags

In other news