BOYS

Bennington 11, Lincoln Northwest 0

Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

Conestoga 1, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Crete 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Lexington 4, York 2

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 1 (OT)

Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0

Madison 2, Seward 0

Millard North 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0 (SO)

Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)

Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Omaha Benson 4, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Omaha Central 4, Omaha North 0

Omaha Northwest 1, Millard West 0

Papillion-LaVista 10, Omaha Westview 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha South 2

Ralston 1, Beatrice 0

GIRLS

Auburn 1, Crete 0 (OT)

Bennington 9, Lincoln Northwest 0

Columbus 2, Norfolk 0

Gretna 1, Papillion-LaVista 0

Gross Catholic 2, Ralston 0

Kearney 3, Fremont 0

Lexington 11, York 1

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Platteview 0

Northwest 4, Kearney Catholic 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Concordia 1

Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, South Sioux City 0

Scotus Central Catholic 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

