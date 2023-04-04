BOYS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Crete 2, Schuyler 1

Hastings 4, York 3

Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln East 1 (OT)

Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0

Scotus Central Catholic 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1

South Sioux City 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

GIRLS

Blair 5, Plattsmouth 0

Kearney Catholic 4, Aurora 0

Lexington 8, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Millard West 3, Millard North 1

Norris 9, Waverly 0

Northwest 1, Elkhorn 0

Scotus Central Catholic 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

York 1, Hastings 0

