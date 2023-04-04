BOYS
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Crete 2, Schuyler 1
Hastings 4, York 3
Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln East 1 (OT)
Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0
Scotus Central Catholic 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
South Sioux City 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
GIRLS
Blair 5, Plattsmouth 0
Kearney Catholic 4, Aurora 0
Lexington 8, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 1
Millard West 3, Millard North 1
Norris 9, Waverly 0
Northwest 1, Elkhorn 0
Scotus Central Catholic 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
York 1, Hastings 0