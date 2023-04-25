BOYS
Bellevue East 2, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Bennington 5, Waverly 1
Conestoga 1, Treynor, IA 0
Crete 2, Northwest 1
Elkhorn 1, Blair 0 (SO)
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Lincoln Southwest 9, Fremont 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Ralston 4, The Platte 0
Schuyler 9, Lincoln Northwest 0
Scottsbluff 5, Gering 1
Scotus Central Catholic 4, Hastings 3
South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
York 1, Aurora 0 (OT)
GIRLS
Aurora 1, York 0
Bennington 4, Waverly 0
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Elkhorn 4, Blair 0
Gretna 10, Omaha South 0
Lincoln East 4, Kearney 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 0
Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 0
Norris 3, Elkhorn North 0
Northwest 10, Crete 0
Omaha Concordia 3, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 1, Millard West 0
Platteview 1, Ralston 0
Schuyler 3, Lincoln Northwest 1
Scottsbluff 8, Gering 0
Scotus Central Catholic 4, Hastings 0