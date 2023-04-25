BOYS

Bellevue East 2, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Bennington 5, Waverly 1

Conestoga 1, Treynor, IA 0

Crete 2, Northwest 1

Elkhorn 1, Blair 0 (SO)

Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 1

Lincoln Southwest 9, Fremont 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Ralston 4, The Platte 0

Schuyler 9, Lincoln Northwest 0

Scottsbluff 5, Gering 1

Scotus Central Catholic 4, Hastings 3

South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

York 1, Aurora 0 (OT)

GIRLS

Aurora 1, York 0

Bennington 4, Waverly 0

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Elkhorn 4, Blair 0

Gretna 10, Omaha South 0

Lincoln East 4, Kearney 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 0

Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 0

Norris 3, Elkhorn North 0

Northwest 10, Crete 0

Omaha Concordia 3, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 1, Millard West 0

Platteview 1, Ralston 0

Schuyler 3, Lincoln Northwest 1

Scottsbluff 8, Gering 0

Scotus Central Catholic 4, Hastings 0

