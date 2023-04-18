BOYS

Aurora 2, Seward 0

Beatrice 2, Elkhorn 1

Bennington 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1

Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1

Gretna 11, Omaha Westview 0

Holdrege 1, York 0

Lexington 7, Kearney Catholic 0

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Nebraska City 1

Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Southeast 2

Millard West 1, Millard North 0

North Platte 8, Gering 0

Omaha Bryan 4, Bellevue West 3 (SO)

Omaha Central 1, Omaha Benson 0

Ralston 4, Gross Catholic 2

Scottsbluff 3, Torrington, WY 2

Scotus Central Catholic 5, Madison 0

GIRLS

Conestoga 3, Beatrice 0

Elkhorn 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Kearney Catholic 3, Lexington 2 (OT)

North Platte 8, Gering 0

Omaha Marian 8, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha Mercy 10, Omaha Westview 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Platteview 1

Omaha Westside 4, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1

Papillion-LaVista 1, Millard South 0

Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0

York 4, Holdrege 0

Tags

In other news