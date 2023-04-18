BOYS
Aurora 2, Seward 0
Beatrice 2, Elkhorn 1
Bennington 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2
Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1
Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1
Gretna 11, Omaha Westview 0
Holdrege 1, York 0
Lexington 7, Kearney Catholic 0
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Nebraska City 1
Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Southeast 2
Millard West 1, Millard North 0
North Platte 8, Gering 0
Omaha Bryan 4, Bellevue West 3 (SO)
Omaha Central 1, Omaha Benson 0
Ralston 4, Gross Catholic 2
Scottsbluff 3, Torrington, WY 2
Scotus Central Catholic 5, Madison 0
GIRLS
Conestoga 3, Beatrice 0
Elkhorn 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Kearney Catholic 3, Lexington 2 (OT)
North Platte 8, Gering 0
Omaha Marian 8, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha Mercy 10, Omaha Westview 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Platteview 1
Omaha Westside 4, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1
Papillion-LaVista 1, Millard South 0
Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0
York 4, Holdrege 0