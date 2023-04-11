BOYS

Aurora 4, Nebraska City 0

Bellevue West 1, Omaha Burke 0

Bennington 4, Blair 1

Conestoga 3, Gross Catholic 2 (SO)

Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Northwest 1

Elkhorn North 2, Elkhorn 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Scotus Central Catholic 1

Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2

Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0

Millard South 2, Millard West 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Ralston 0

Norfolk 1, Fremont 0

Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha South 6, Papillion-LaVista 2

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Westview 0

Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha North 1

Schuyler 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3

York 6, Seward 0

GIRLS

Auburn 3, Omaha North 1

Columbus 2, Fremont 0

Conestoga 2, Gross Catholic 1 (OT)

Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0

Lincoln East 1, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Schuyler 2

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 1

Millard South 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Norris 3, Blair 0

North Platte 3, Hastings 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 1, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 2

Papillion-LaVista 1, Bellevue West 0

Scottsbluff 7, Lexington 0

Scotus Central Catholic 6, Kearney Catholic 3

York 1, Seward 0 (SO)

