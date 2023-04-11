BOYS
Aurora 4, Nebraska City 0
Bellevue West 1, Omaha Burke 0
Bennington 4, Blair 1
Conestoga 3, Gross Catholic 2 (SO)
Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Northwest 1
Elkhorn North 2, Elkhorn 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Scotus Central Catholic 1
Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2
Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
Millard South 2, Millard West 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Ralston 0
Norfolk 1, Fremont 0
Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha South 6, Papillion-LaVista 2
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha North 1
Schuyler 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3
York 6, Seward 0
GIRLS
Auburn 3, Omaha North 1
Columbus 2, Fremont 0
Conestoga 2, Gross Catholic 1 (OT)
Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0
Lincoln East 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Schuyler 2
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 1
Millard South 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Norris 3, Blair 0
North Platte 3, Hastings 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 2
Papillion-LaVista 1, Bellevue West 0
Scottsbluff 7, Lexington 0
Scotus Central Catholic 6, Kearney Catholic 3
York 1, Seward 0 (SO)